Get NOW Broadband's 'Super Fibre' package for just £21 per month

For those of you looking for an affordable broadband deal, we have something from NOW Broadband that's sure to fit the bill.

Right now you can get this popular provider's 'Super Fibre' package for just £21 a month. This is on a 12-month contract and it offers average download speeds of 63Mbps. You also get unlimited data, and as such, this is one of the best prices on the market right now for comparable fibre tariffs.

You will have to pay a £5 upfront fee for the delivery of your equipment and whether you can get this deal depends on your property's access to NOW's fibre network. But you can check this directly with the provider when you look to sign up. You also need to be a new NOW Broadband customer.

With these particular speeds and the reliable service you get with NOW Broadband, this deal is perfect for any small to medium-sized households. With the package, you'll be able to stream in UHD, enjoy online gaming and casually browse on several devices at once.

If you want to, you also get the option to add a TV bundle into your deal. For an extra £6.99 a month for six months, you can get NOW's 'Entertainment Membership', which you can even cancel at any time. After this six month period, the cost goes up to £9.99 a month.

OUR NOW BROADBAND DEAL

With this deal you get NOW Broadband's popular 'Super Fibre' package, which gives average download speeds of 63Mbps, for just £21 a month. The deal is one of the cheapest around right now, it's a 12-month contract and you'll need to pay a £5 upfront fee to cover the delivery of your router. The great fibre speeds, unlimited data and reliable connection make this a great choice for small to medium-size properties that have high internet usage. It's for new NOW Broadband customers only and you need to be able to access NOW's fibre network.

Why should you choose NOW Broadband?

NOW Broadband is often considered to be amongst the UK's top broadband providers, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case.

Alongside the fact it has some of the cheapest broadband deals you can get on fibre packages - much like our featured deal - it also has excellent customer services. It's even won awards for these aspects, including the 'Best Value Provider' from Uswitch and Choose in 2022 - plus, it was recently picked as Choose's 'Best Overall' provider.

Its choice of TV Memberships is also another appealing feature, especially for those looking for cost savings when compared to the likes of Sky, BT and Virgin Media. While you might not get as much channel choice or tech as these providers, you can access 'Cinema' and 'Sports' bundles with NOW that include a selection of movie and sports channels from Sky.

However, where NOW Broadband can fall down is with its choice of speeds. You don't get a huge range and our featured deal is its fastest fibre option. As such, if you are looking for something a bit faster, enter your postcode into the widget below. We'll show you what else is available in your area and help you find the right tariff for your needs.

