Get a free £50 gift card TalkTalk’s Full Fibre 150 broadband deal for just £32 p/m

If you’re in the market for a new broadband deal, then we have just what you need. Right now, you can get TalkTalk’s ‘Full Fibre 150 broadband for just £32 a month, plus if you sign up for this deal with our link as a new customer, you can get a free £50 gift card.

The package itself gives you fast average download speeds of 152Mbps and upload speeds of 30Mbps. This can comfortably allow most households to stream in UHD, download, play games online and casually browse all at the same time. You’ll also get a dependable connection thanks to TalkTalk’s network and the award-winning Amazon eero 6 router, featuring dual-band Wi-Fi 6, that's included as standard.

It's an 18-month contract and you get unlimited data, but you will have to pay upfront fees of £4.95. The £50 gift card can be redeemed once your purchase is confirmed and your broadband is set up and working. You’ll get the voucher via email and you can use it at a choice of top retailers.

The only considerations here for you are that you’ll need to be able to access TalkTalk’s ‘Full Fibre’ network, you must be a new customer and this offer expires on February 15 at 7:59 am.

TALKTALK BROADBAND DEAL

TalkTalk | Full Fibre 150 | £32 a month | 152Mbps av. download speeds | 18-month contract | £4.95 upfront fees | £50 free gift card | Expires 15 Feb

For a top ‘Full Fibre’ broadband deal, be sure to consider this offer from TalkTalk. You can get its ‘Full Fibre 150’ package that gives average download speeds of 152Mbps, for just £32 a month on an 18-month contract. You do need to pay upfront fees of £4.95 and you need to be a new customer who can access TalkTalk’s network to get the deal. If you sign up with our link you can get a free £50 gift card, but this offer expires on Feb 15 at 7:59am.

Why choose TalkTalk for your broadband?

If you’re not sure whether or not TalkTalk is for you, then you might be pleased to hear there are plenty of reasons why it’s a top choice as a supplier.

As our featured deal demonstrates, it can offer some low prices on Full Fibre broadband – often undercutting the likes of BT and Sky. Alongside this, you can get a range of speeds, from slower fibre packages up to 67Mbps to ultrafast 944Mbps tariffs. You can now also get a TV bundle for about £5 a month more a month; this can include a NOW TV Membership too.

All the above means it shouldn’t come as a surprise that TalkTalk is very much amongst the UK’s best broadband suppliers. For balance though, where it has faced some criticism is for the quality of its customer services. On Trustpilot for instance, it has only 2.9/5 at the moment and there have been complaints about how quickly it deals with consumer complaints.

So with this, if you want to see how TalkTalk measures up against the rest of the broadband market, check out our best broadband deals guide. Alternatively use our widget below and enter your postcode to see what deals from other suppliers are available in your area.

Loading...