Too many passwords, not enough brain space? here’s how password managers can improve your life

If you spend a substantial amount of time online, you’re probably aware of the multitude of websites and apps that require that you set up a login and a password. These are set in order to protect whatever personal information you might save on the website and it’s a valuable target for malicious actors, like hackers, to target. This fact is why so many companies will force you to have a complex alphanumeric password that fulfills a list of requirements, why it’s suggested that you don’t use a single password on a number of platforms, and why you’ll sometimes be prompted ot change your password even if you haven’t forgotten it.

While I understand the necessity of measures like these and even further ones, but it does get a little frustrating having to remember a number of distinct passwords and having to make up and memorize new ones fairly regularly. Luckily, there’s a pretty good solution that you can enlist for free or often at a pretty low price: password managers.

Now, password manager apps aren’t new, in fact, they’ve been around since the 90s, but they’re still handy to be aware of. In this article, I’ll list some that come recommended and how you can get them for yourself. They do vary in how many features they offer, often depending on whether you get a free or paid version, and in complexity, so I’m sticking to pointing out either free apps or apps that are very affordable for individual users. Many password managers will also give you offline access to make sure you can configure them and see your information even if you’re not connected to the internet.

A great free password manager: Bitwarden

(Image credit: Bitwarden)

This free, open-source password manager securely stores your passwords and boasts impressive compatibility across different platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and major web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, and Brave. This ensures you can access your passwords from any device. It also includes features like a built-in password generator and support for two-factor authentication.

If you’d like to use it for business purposes, there is a monthly fee, but for personal use, it’s free.

You can download Bitwarden from the official website .

Other recommended free password managers: KeePass (also open-source!) , KeePassXC (a more streamlined alternative)

An excellent paid (but not expensive) password manager: 1Password

(Image credit: 1Password)

A popular password manager designed to securely store and manage your password (and other sensitive information). It also has a ‘Watchtower’ feature which alerts you to weak, reused, or compromised passwords, enabling you to change these and prevent your accounts from being compromised. It also offers cross-platform support, offline access to your login details, and a password generator.



1 Password offers a number of different plans, but for individual users, it’s €2.65/a month (which is approximately $2.76/a month in the US, £2.24/a month in the UK, and A$4.40/a month in Australia).

Other free ways to help manage your passwords

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you use Chrome or Firefox, these browsers have free built-in password management features, namely Google Password Manager and Firefox Password Manager . If you use a Mac device, you can use iCloud Keychain (which can sync and also be used on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS). If you choose one of these options, make sure you keep your browser updated so that your browser or operating system has the latest protections made and distributed by their respective companies.

If you’re a casual PC user, you might wonder whether you really need a password manager, especially when browsers and operating systems already offer built-in options. However, consider this: in today’s increasingly digital world, the security of your online accounts is only as strong as your weakest password. It’s easy to fall into bad habits, like reusing passwords across platforms or creating ones that are too simple to be secure.

A password manager can simplify your life and improve your digital security by taking the burden of remembering countless (often complex) passwords off your shoulders. Whether you opt for a free tool like Bitwarden or a reasonably priced option like 1Password, the small effort of setting it up can pay off in spades by protecting your personal information and saving you from future headaches.

If you're looking for a password manager for your professional activities, check out our Techradar Pro guide.