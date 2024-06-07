Apple might be about to launch its own password manager

The best password managers make it quick and easy to store and auto-fill passwords when logging into apps and websites, and now Apple may be about to launch one of its own.

In a times when cyber hygiene is so important, making sure your passwords are unique and secure is important for stopping hackers from getting their hands on them. By using a password generator, you can generate high-strength passwords, but remembering them can be a pain.

Now, a new Passwords app is reportedly set to be launched by Apple which will apparently make it quicker and easier to log in to your accounts on iOS and macOS devices.

Powered by iCloud Keychain

According to people familiar with the matter (via Bloomberg), the app will be released as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS 15, and will provide Apple users with the ability to generate and store passwords.

Apple has had the iCloud Keychain feature for some time, which allows users to save their credentials for websites and apps, but the feature is not a standalone application and can only be accessed via the settings on Apple devices.

So it seems that Apple is building upon this useful feature and converting it into a standalone application across Apple devices, with those who spoke to Bloomberg stating that the software will even be available on Windows computers.

The app is set to ratchet up competition with paid services, and even free password managers, especially if the app doesn’t come at a cost. No word has been given on what kind of authentication users will have to do to access the app, but it is likely that the usual Face ID and Touch ID methods will be used, as is standard for the Passkeys and iCloud Keychain services.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The app will apprently be unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event on June 10 2024, so stay tuned for more details.