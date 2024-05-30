NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, May 31 (game #89)

It's time for the final Strands puzzle of the week, and it's a good one. Potentially quite difficult, too, but definitely good fun. If you need some help, you'll find a few clues below – if not, scroll down to see how I did.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #89) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the yellow brick road

NYT Strands today (game #89) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • CROW • BREW • SWIPE • PAIN • SWORE • PEPPER

NYT Strands today (game #89) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Close your eyes and click your heels

NYT Strands today (game #89) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #89) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #89, are…

SCARECROW

WIZARD

TWISTER

RAINBOW

POPPIES

SPANGRAM: RUBYSLIPPERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Ah, the memories of being a kid, curled up on the sofa watching The Wizard of Oz… and being thoroughly freaked out by the witches, the weird flying monkeys and about a dozen other things.

I've marked this one as moderately difficult, despite the fact that the theme clue, 'On the yellow brick road', was one of the least cryptic we've had so far. The reason for that is that the words themselves were quite hard to find – or at least that was my experience. It took me ages to find even one, SCARECROW, although that did at least lead quickly to WIZARD.

I spotted SLIPPERS next, but that didn't change color no matter how many times I tried it (and believe me, I tried it multiple times). Then it dawned on me that it might be the spangram instead, and I finally uncovered RUBYSLIPPERS. With that in place the words fell into place far more quickly.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

