NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, April 23 (game #51)

Here we are then with another edition of the NYT's new(ish) Strands puzzle. It's not quite as popular as Wordle or Connections just yet, but it's great fun and could easily reach the same levels in time.

Below, you'll find a selection of hints to help you solve what can be a difficult game, so read on for all of the info.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #51) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… As easy as pie

NYT Strands today (game #51) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • PEST • CREST • DELUGE • CRANE • RUBY • GRADE

NYT Strands today (game #51) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Bake off

NYT Strands today (game #51) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: bottom, 3rd column • End: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #51) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #51, are…

PECAN

BUTTER

FLOUR

SALT

SYRUP

SUGAR

VANILLA

SPANGRAM: INGREDIENTS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Yet again I struggled with a Strands puzzle through lack of knowledge of the theme. I have eaten pecan pie, but I'm not hugely into baking (I make a mean curry, though) and given that I hail from the UK rather than the US, I don't have that cultural awareness of what is a staple of American cuisine.

For that reason, I found it difficult to spot all of the answers even once it was obvious what kind of words I needed. Some – for instance FLOUR and SUGAR – were fairly obvious, but I had no idea that SYRUP or VANILLA were part of the deal. And where are EGGS – surely they're needed? As I said, I'm no expert…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 22 April, game #50)

KNIGHT

MAGE

BARD

ROGUE

SORCERER

ASSASSIN

HUNTER

SPANGRAM: FANTASY