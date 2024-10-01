NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, October 2 (game #213)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #213) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fresh out of the oven

NYT Strands today (game #213) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRAIT

STONE

SOAR

TRUMP

DINE

LINE

NYT Strands today (game #213) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Dough but not nuts

NYT Strands today (game #213) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #213) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #213, are…

SCONE

DANISH

CROISSANT

MUFFIN

STRUDEL

GALETTE

SPANGRAM: PASTRIES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Hello, Mr/Mrs/Ms NYT, I have a question for you: in what way is a MUFFIN a PASTRY? Or a SCONE? STRUDEL, yes. CROISSANT, definitely. DANISH, sure. GALETTE… well, we'll get to that. But not MUFFIN or SCONE, which are both quick breads or potentially cakes. Maybe I'm missing some crucial detail here – I'm not a chef – but I just don't get why they were included.

Fortunately, it wasn't too difficult for me to find them anyway, because I'm well aware that sometimes the NYT makes odd decisions with categorization, so I always watch out for curveballs. That didn't help me with GALETTE, though, chiefly because I've never heard that word before. Still, they look lovely, so I shall be trying one next time I see one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

