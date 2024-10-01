NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, October 2 (game #479)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #479) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JOKER

DICE

CHANCE

CASINO

OCTOPUS

SLOT MACHINE

CUBE

GAMBLE

SLICE

BET

SHIVA

JULIENNE

HEAT

VENUS DE MILO

RISK

TAXI DRIVER

NYT Connections today (game #479) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Play the odds

Play the odds Green: Cut differently

Cut differently Blue: Cape Fear is another

Cape Fear is another Purple: You'll need to be armed with this knowledge

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #479) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUT ON THE LINE

GREEN: USE A KITCHEN KNIFE

BLUE: ROBERT DE NIRO FILMS

PURPLE: DISTINCTIVE NUMBER OF ARMS (OR LACK THEREOF)

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #479) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #479, are…

YELLOW: PUT ON THE LINE BET, CHANCE, GAMBLE, RISK

BET, CHANCE, GAMBLE, RISK GREEN: USE A KITCHEN KNIFE CUBE, DICE, JULIENNE, SLICE

CUBE, DICE, JULIENNE, SLICE BLUE: ROBERT DE NIRO FILMS CASINO, HEAT, JOKER, TAXI DRIVER

CASINO, HEAT, JOKER, TAXI DRIVER PURPLE: DISTINCTIVE NUMBER OF ARMS (OR LACK THEREOF) OCTOPUS, SHIVA, SLOT MACHINE, VENUS DE MILO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm always pleased with myself when I solve the purple group early on. That's because it's supposedly the most difficult of the four, and even if that isn't always the case it is usually the one with the most interesting format, in that it's rarely just synonyms for another word as yellow and green often are. Today, purple was a really creative one – DISTINCTIVE NUMBER OF ARMS (OR LACK THEREOF). I focused on VENUS DE MILO, which seemed to only have a couple of possible connections to anything: it's a statue, a work of art, and a figure without arms. Looking at the board, I spotted OCTOPUS and then SHIVA, and though it took me a while to realize that SLOT MACHINE also fitted, I was delighted when all four proved to be right. The other three groups were mundane by comparison – although I'll never not enjoy thinking about ROBERT DE NIRO FILMS…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

