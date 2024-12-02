NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, December 2 (game #274)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

NYT Strands today (game #274) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Beatlemania!

NYT Strands today (game #274) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SCAB

VANE

MANE

VOTER

RATE

GRATE

NYT Strands today (game #274) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Fab tunes

NYT Strands today (game #274) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #274) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #274, are…

TAXMAN

HELP

YESTERDAY

BLACKBIRD

REVOLUTION

SPANGRAM: SONGTITLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is unlikely to cause too many people trouble, given how well known The Beatles' back catalogue is, and given that the theme clue wasn't remotely cryptic. I spotted TAXMAN early, then solved the others in short order, no drama.

So instead, I'll give you my verdict on the five songs here:

TAXMAN: One of their best mid-period tunes with a superb bassline, but come on, lads – you can afford to pay a bit of extra tax.

HELP: Almost impossible to hear it and not smile – or sing along.

YESTERDAY: You all know the story about the scrambled eggs, right? Good, well I won't repeat it here.

BLACKBIRD: Is it a song about a bird, or the civil rights movement? Lovely tune either way.

REVOLUTION: The single is far, far better than the album versions, Revolution 1 and Revolution 9. Fact.

And there you have it: The Beatles! Yeah yeah yeah!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 1 December, game #273)

RECEIVER

SWITCH

DIAL

CRADLE

HANDSET

RINGER

SPANGRAM: ROTARYPHONE