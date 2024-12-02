NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, December 2 (game #540)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #540) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRUMPET

CROQUET

CROCODILE

PAPER

ALLIGATOR

HAIR

WHAC-A-MOLE

HERALD

POLO PLAYER

BROADCAST

LAUREL

XYLOPHONE

CARPENTRY

VIDEO

SWOOSH

DECLARE

NYT Connections today (game #540) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Tell everyone

Tell everyone Green: Tent-pitching is another

Tent-pitching is another Blue: It's close to your chest

It's close to your chest Purple: Blank [thing that holds other things together]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #540) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ANNOUNCE

GREEN: THINGS INVOLVING MALLETS

BLUE: ICON EMBROIDERED ON A POLO SHIRT

PURPLE: ___ CLIP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #540) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #540, are…

YELLOW: ANNOUNCE BROADCAST, DECLARE, HERALD, TRUMPET

BROADCAST, DECLARE, HERALD, TRUMPET GREEN: THINGS INVOLVING MALLETS CARPENTRY, CROQUET, WHAC-A-MOLE, XYLOPHONE

CARPENTRY, CROQUET, WHAC-A-MOLE, XYLOPHONE BLUE: ICON EMBROIDERED ON A POLO SHIRT CROCODILE, LAUREL, POLO PLAYER, SWOOSH

CROCODILE, LAUREL, POLO PLAYER, SWOOSH PURPLE: ___ CLIP ALLIGATOR, HAIR, PAPER, VIDEO

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

I got a bit caught up on a couple of groups today, but once I'd entangled them this wasn't so bad.

Case in point: the green group, which I figured could be either things you hit with a hammer / need a hammer for, with CROQUET, WHAC-A-MOLE, POLO PLAYER, XYLOPHONE and CARPENTRY all qualifying.

I had too many, though, so after some internal debate decided that you don't use a hammer to hit a polo player (unless you are a very bad person), so if it was 'Things which involve you hitting something with a hammer', you might have XYLOPHONE and WHAC-A-MOLE and CARPENTRY and CROQUET. I went with that in the end and it was right. Well, mostly, – the actual answer was THINGS INVOLVING MALLETS. But close enough.

Similarly, with blue I had in mind something to do with logos, but put ALLIGATOR in place of CROCODILE so lost a couple of guesses there. Clearing up yellow first helped, because it removed more answers, and left me with ICON EMBROIDERED ON A POLO SHIRT, with CROCODILE, LAUREL, POLO PLAYER and SWOOSH – but no alligator.

That featured instead in purple, which I actually would have got even if I hadn't solved it by default; the fairly straightforward ___ CLIP was the solution here.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 1 December, game #539)

YELLOW: SANCTUARY HAVEN, PORT, RETREAT, SHELTER

HAVEN, PORT, RETREAT, SHELTER GREEN FOOTBALL GEAR CLEATS, HELMET, JERSEY, PADS

CLEATS, HELMET, JERSEY, PADS BLUE: CANDY NAMES CHARMS, KINDER, WONKA, YORK

CHARMS, KINDER, WONKA, YORK PURPLE: “FREE ___” BIRD, FALLIN’, SOLO, WILLY