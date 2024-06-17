NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, June 18 (game #107)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
It's Strands time once again, which means it's time to pit your wits against the NYT's premier puzzle setters. Will they come out on top or will you? You'll have to play it to find out.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s right under your nose!
NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- HORSE
- BARE
- BARED
- MAST
- ROOT
- BRUSH
NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• A nose for style
NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 5th row
• Last: right, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #107) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #107, are…
- TOOTHBRUSH
- PENCIL
- HANDLEBAR
- WALRUS
- HORSESHOE
- SPANGRAM: MUSTACHE
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 hint
This is classic Strands challenge, in that it's really tough until you know what the concept is, and then once you work that out it gets a lot easier. However, this one was complicated for me by a spelling difference.
In the English-speaking world outside of the United States, MUSTACHE is spelled MOUSTACHE. And that rather tripped me up, because though I had an inkling for what it might be early on, the fact that I couldn't find an MOU pattern on the board left me bewildered and searching for a different angle.
In the end, I needed one hint to get me started, but once I had PENCIL, plus the theme clue of 'It's right under your nose!', I decided that it simply had to be related to facial hair and started to look for others. After a few minutes I realized my mistake and found the spangram, and the rest of the answers followed swiftly afterwards.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 17 June, game #106)
- RISK
- MONOPOLY
- TROUBLE
- CLUE
- SORRY
- BATTLESHIP
- SPANGRAM: BOARDGAMES
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).