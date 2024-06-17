NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, June 18 (game #107)

It's Strands time once again, which means it's time to pit your wits against the NYT's premier puzzle setters. Will they come out on top or will you? You'll have to play it to find out.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It’s right under your nose!

NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HORSE

BARE

BARED

MAST

ROOT

BRUSH

NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • A nose for style

NYT Strands today (game #107) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #107) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #107, are…

TOOTHBRUSH

PENCIL

HANDLEBAR

WALRUS

HORSESHOE

SPANGRAM: MUSTACHE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

This is classic Strands challenge, in that it's really tough until you know what the concept is, and then once you work that out it gets a lot easier. However, this one was complicated for me by a spelling difference.

In the English-speaking world outside of the United States, MUSTACHE is spelled MOUSTACHE. And that rather tripped me up, because though I had an inkling for what it might be early on, the fact that I couldn't find an MOU pattern on the board left me bewildered and searching for a different angle.

In the end, I needed one hint to get me started, but once I had PENCIL, plus the theme clue of 'It's right under your nose!', I decided that it simply had to be related to facial hair and started to look for others. After a few minutes I realized my mistake and found the spangram, and the rest of the answers followed swiftly afterwards.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

