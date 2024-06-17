NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, June 18 (game #373)

I suffered my second successive loss today – so if you think it'll be a cinch, let that be a lesson to you. Or maybe I'm just terrible at this game; possibly that. Either way, there are some hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #373) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POWER

CASINO

UMBRELLA

CHERRY

DIAMONDS

SWORD

SHIELD

TOMORROW

OLIVE

MENU

QUANTUM

SCREEN

BLOCK

VOLUME

COVER

CHANNEL

NYT Connections today (game #373) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Press to view

Press to view Green: Ways to stop you seeing something

Ways to stop you seeing something Blue: Cocktail accoutrements?

Cocktail accoutrements? Purple: 007 openers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #373) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: REMOTE CONTROL BUTTONS

GREEN: HIDE FROM VIEW

BLUE: DRINK GARNISHES

PURPLE: FIRST WORD IN BOND MOVIE TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #373) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #373, are…

YELLOW: REMOTE CONTROL BUTTONS CHANNEL, MENU, POWER, VOLUME

CHANNEL, MENU, POWER, VOLUME GREEN: HIDE FROM VIEW BLOCK, COVER, SCREEN, SHIELD

BLOCK, COVER, SCREEN, SHIELD BLUE: DRINK GARNISHES CHERRY, OLIVE, SWORD, UMBRELLA

CHERRY, OLIVE, SWORD, UMBRELLA PURPLE: FIRST WORD IN BOND MOVIE TITLES CASINO, DIAMONDS, QUANTUM, TOMORROW

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

What an absolute mess. You know how sometimes you're just not 'on' it? Well, that was me today. My brain was fuzzy, the result of a very poor night's sleep, and I simply could not get my head round these words. The result: a second loss in a row for me, and deservedly so.

It's not monumentally difficult – tricky, sure, but it still should have been solvable, particularly once I got the 'Bond movie titles' group, supposedly the hardest, on my first guess. I followed up with yellow, 'Remote control buttons', but somehow couldn't assemble one more group from the remaining eight options. I have no excuse or explanations, I was simply off my game for a second day in succession.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

