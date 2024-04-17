NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, April 18 (game #46)

When people say that Thursday is the new Friday, they're typically referring to it being the main office night out day. In my case, it's more about it being the day at which I start wishing it were already the weekend.

Fortunately Strands is here to provide a pick-me-up, which it did today in the form of a relatively easy but still oh-so-satisfying puzzle. Give it a try yourself and scroll down if you need a little help.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sew what?

NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • MOTH • MORE • PATH • CHEST • TALES • HALT

NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Suits you

NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: right, 3rd row • End: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #46) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #46, are…

THREAD

NEEDLE

STITCH

THIMBLE

SEAM

CLOTH

PATCH

SPANGRAM: TAILORING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The pun-tastic theme hint today made this game a relatively easy one. 'Sew what?' could only really refer to one thing – there's no room for ambiguity there, is there? – so the challenge was simply in finding the relevant words.

NEEDLE was an obvious one, as were THREAD and STITCH. I guessed TAILOR fairly early on, too, but when that didn't turn blue I realized it must be part of the spangram instead; TAILORING then gave the board some structure and it was easy enough to find the remaining words.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

