NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, April 18 (game #46)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
When people say that Thursday is the new Friday, they're typically referring to it being the main office night out day. In my case, it's more about it being the day at which I start wishing it were already the weekend.
Fortunately Strands is here to provide a pick-me-up, which it did today in the form of a relatively easy but still oh-so-satisfying puzzle. Give it a try yourself and scroll down if you need a little help.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sew what?
NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• MOTH
• MORE
• PATH
• CHEST
• TALES
• HALT
NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Suits you
NYT Strands today (game #46) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: right, 3rd row
• End: left, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #46) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #46, are…
- THREAD
- NEEDLE
- STITCH
- THIMBLE
- SEAM
- CLOTH
- PATCH
- SPANGRAM: TAILORING
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
The pun-tastic theme hint today made this game a relatively easy one. 'Sew what?' could only really refer to one thing – there's no room for ambiguity there, is there? – so the challenge was simply in finding the relevant words.
NEEDLE was an obvious one, as were THREAD and STITCH. I guessed TAILOR fairly early on, too, but when that didn't turn blue I realized it must be part of the spangram instead; TAILORING then gave the board some structure and it was easy enough to find the remaining words.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 17 April, game #45)
- PACE
- SPEED
- TRACK
- NUTRITION
- TRAINER
- COURSE
- GAIT
- SPANGRAM: MARATHON
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).