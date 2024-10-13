NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, October 14 (game #225)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #225) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Get out of here!

NYT Strands today (game #225) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TUCK

RUCK

SOLE

DOLL

BUNG

NEAT

NYT Strands today (game #225) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Packed and ready

NYT Strands today (game #225) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #225) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #225, are…

DOLLY

BUNGEE

TRUCK

BOXES

FOAM

CRATE

TAPE

STRAP

SPANGRAM: MOVINGDAY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

It's a long time since I moved house – 14 years and counting, although before that I'd moved 10 times in a decade. And honestly, none of my moves were anywhere near as organised as the NYT's fictional example that provides answers such as FOAM, BUNGEE and DOLLY; mine were strictly cardboard-boxes-tape-and-a-few-friends-in-a-hired-van jobs.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Setting aside my relative unfamiliarity with the subject, this is a fairly tricky Strands puzzle anyway, with lots of short words to find. Sure, short words are theoretically easier to uncover than long ones in that there are fewer possibilities for where the letters could go, but they can be harder to solve simply because there are many four-letter words on the board, and if you don't know what the concept is, you don't know where to start.

I did get going without help, as it happens, but uncovered DOLLY first and could not imagine how that might relate to 'Get out of here!' Adding BUNGEE didn't really help, and it was only once I found TRUCK and BOXES that it all came together. I still needed one hint to get started on the bottom-right corner of the board, though; this was a harder game than many that we've had recently.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 13 October, game #224)

VEST

SWEATER

FLANNEL

FLEECE

CARDIGAN

SCARF

SPANGRAM: FALLFASHION