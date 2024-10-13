NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, October 14 (game #491)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #491) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PONY

ROLL

COMB

BOOK

ROOT

TREE

CLAP

TABLE

BUN

SALAD

DIG

RUMBLE

SIFT

TWIST

PEAL

BRAID

NYT Connections today (game #491) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Look for

Look for Green: Sonic boom

Sonic boom Blue: Up-do

Up-do Purple: Eats shoots and __

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #491) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RUMMAGE

GREEN: SOUNDS OF THUNDER

BLUE: WAYS TO WEAR YOUR HAIR UP

PURPLE: THINGS THAT CAN HAVE LEAVES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #491) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #491, are…

YELLOW: RUMMAGE COMB, DIG, ROOT, SIFT

COMB, DIG, ROOT, SIFT GREEN: SOUNDS OF THUNDER CLAP, PEAL, ROLL, RUMBLE

CLAP, PEAL, ROLL, RUMBLE BLUE: WAYS TO WEAR YOUR HAIR UP BRAID, BUN, PONY, TWIST

BRAID, BUN, PONY, TWIST PURPLE: THINGS THAT CAN HAVE LEAVES BOOK, SALAD, TABLE, TREE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm disappointed at myself for not solving today's purple group, because it's a really nice connection; THINGS THAT CAN HAVE LEAVES, featuring BOOK, SALAD, TABLE and TREE. I did stare at it for a while hoping for inspiration, but none came and I ended up entering those four words by default and solving it without knowing why I was doing so. This is arguably the worst thing about Connections – the fact that you can complete it by only getting three of the four groups. Maybe there should be a way whereby when faced with that final puzzle you get to write in your answer, and an AI assistant decides whether it's correct or not (I imagine too many people play Connections for a human to be the arbiter).

That's my only criticism today, though. This was a fairly simple Connections game, but a perfectly enjoyable one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 13 October, game #490)

YELLOW: MADE OF KERATIN CLAW, HOOF, HORN, NAIL

CLAW, HOOF, HORN, NAIL GREEN: ROAD RUNNER CARTOON STAPLES ANVIL, BOULDER, COYOTE, TNT

ANVIL, BOULDER, COYOTE, TNT BLUE: KINDS OF PANTS CAPRI, CARGO, HAMMER, STIRRUP

CAPRI, CARGO, HAMMER, STIRRUP PURPLE: ___ ROLL CALIFORNIA, DRUM, EGG, HONOR