NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, October 12 (game #223)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #223) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Toon time

NYT Strands today (game #223) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HEAR

HARE

AREA

CART

RUNG

SNUG

NYT Strands today (game #223) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Assorted loons

NYT Strands today (game #223) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 5th row Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #223) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #223, are…

PORKY

BUGS

GRANNY

DAFFY

FOXY

FOGHORN

PETUNIA

SPANGRAM: CHARACTERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

I have mixed feelings about this Strands puzzle. On the plus side, I loved Looney Tunes as a kid, and revelled in the antics of PORKY, DAFFY, BUGS Bunny and the others. On the minus side, the NYT puzzle setters couldn't find space for the best characters in the gang, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner. But as far as this puzzle goes, my main problem is that the spangram is CHARACTERS – which they all are, yes, but shouldn't it be more specific than that?

That aside, this was undoubtedly a difficult game. It's some 40 years since I was regularly watching these cartoons, and they weren't a big thing when my kids were young (it was all Peppa Pig, Frozen and Dora by then). I found some, but needed hints for FOXY (who I didn't remember) and FOGHORN. A mixed bag, then, but overall I'll give it a thumbs up. And for today at least, that's all folks.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

