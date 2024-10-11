NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, October 12 (game #489)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #489) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOO

SWALLOW

GOBBLE

STOLE

COO

MOTOR

SCARF

TAKE

APP

HONK

STAND

HOOT

WRAP

BEAR

SAM

SHAWL

NYT Connections today (game #489) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Neck wear

Neck wear Green: Put up with

Put up with Blue: Cluck cluck

Cluck cluck Purple: SON is another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #489) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DRAPED ACCESSORIES

GREEN: TOLERATE

BLUE: BIRD ONOMATOPOEIA

PURPLE: STARTS OF CELL PHONE MAKERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #489) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #489, are…

YELLOW: DRAPED ACCESSORIES SCARF, SHAWL, STOLE, WRAP

SCARF, SHAWL, STOLE, WRAP GREEN: TOLERATE BEAR, STAND, SWALLOW, TAKE

BEAR, STAND, SWALLOW, TAKE BLUE: BIRD ONOMATOPOEIA COO, GOBBLE, HONK, HOOT

COO, GOBBLE, HONK, HOOT PURPLE: STARTS OF CELL PHONE MAKERS APP, GOO, MOTOR, SAM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Another easy Connections puzzle today, folks. The frustrating thing for me is that the one I didn't get was the one I absolutely should have got. That one was the purple START OF CELL PHONE MAKERS group, and given that in my spare time (when I'm not writing puzzle columns) I am a technology journalist, I really should have spotted APP(LE), SAM(SUNG), GOO(GLE) and MOTOR(OLA).

Still, I got the other three, of which BIRD ONOMATOPOEIA (blue) was a nice one, the other two fairly standard fare. Move along, nothing much to see here.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

