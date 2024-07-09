NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, July 10 (game #129)

This is a slightly more difficult Strands puzzle than the previous couple, so you'll need to have your wits about you to avoid losing your streak. If you need some help, I've got a few hints for you below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #129) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In Neverland

NYT Strands today (game #129) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DROOP

RIND

PRAM

TONED

CORE

STRIDE

NYT Strands today (game #129) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • He wouldn't grow up

NYT Strands today (game #129) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 3rd row • Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #129) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #129, are…

PIRATES

CROCODILE

DARLING

HOOK

LAGOON

MERMAID

SPANGRAM: PETERPAN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

One thing I like about Strands is the way it flits about from subject to subject without any real pattern. One day you can be tasked with finding garden ornaments, one day it's things you do in the morning, one day it's country music stars. Or, in today's case, PETERPAN.

It's a long time since I've read Peter Pan; I shared it with my daughters when they were little, and watched a couple of the various films with them at that time. But that's a decade ago now, and I did struggle to recall all of the elements. PIRATES was easy, CROCODILE reasonably so too. But MERMAID and LAGOON… well, I would have struggled to find them if not for the fact that the spangram cut the board neatly in half. I got them all in the end, but it wasn't the easiest Strands ever. Good fun, though.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

