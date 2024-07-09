NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, July 10 (game #395)

Fancy another easy-ish Connections puzzle? You got it. This one really isn't too bad, but I've jotted down some hints should you need them anyway.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #395) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BASS

TEMPLE

LIP

RIM

SASS

CHANCE

BRIDGE

FLUKE

OUTLOOK

CHEEK

PERCH

ATTITUDE

FORECAST

PIKE

LENS

PROSPECT

NYT Connections today (game #395) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: It could happen

It could happen Green: Watch your mouth

Watch your mouth Blue: Watery life

Watery life Purple: Spectacle bits

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #395) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FUTURE LIKELIHOOD

GREEN: BACK TALK

BLUE: FISH

PURPLE: COMPONENTS OF EYEGLASSES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #395) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #395, are…

YELLOW: FUTURE LIKELIHOOD CHANCE, FORECAST, OUTLOOK, PROSPECT

CHANCE, FORECAST, OUTLOOK, PROSPECT GREEN: BACK TALK ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, SASS

ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, SASS BLUE: FISH BASS, FLUKE, PERCH, PIKE

BASS, FLUKE, PERCH, PIKE PURPLE: COMPONENTS OF EYEGLASSES BRIDGE, LENS, RIM, TEMPLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This really was an easy-peasy Connections puzzle. In fact, this might be the fastest I've ever completed this game. I solved green first: CHEEK and SASS stood out immediately, LIP and ATTITUDE completed the set. Yellow was every bit as simple, with CHANCE, OUTLOOK, PROSPECT and FORECAST not hard to identify. And with only eight left, the four FISH for the blue group were obvious. I'm not sure I would have got purple, but I didn't need to…

