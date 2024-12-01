NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, December 1 (game #273)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #273) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Old hang-ups

NYT Strands today (game #273) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SEVERE

CHIT

CHOIR

GREED

LION

CARD

NYT Strands today (game #273) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pick up if you're there

NYT Strands today (game #273) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #273) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #273, are…

RECEIVER

SWITCH

DIAL

CRADLE

HANDSET

RINGER

SPANGRAM: ROTARYPHONE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This was another nice Strands puzzle, with a straightforward theme in some ways, but more interesting than some due to both the nostalgia factor and the fact that its era made it harder.

We're talking here about the ROTARYPHONE, a device that those under about 30 will probably only know from TV shows such as Stranger Things. It really does seem incredible that as recently as the 1990s – or certainly the '80s – these were ubiquitous but now they're hardly seen at all. Then again, it seems equally unlikely that people wouldn't be able to contact you on the go, or that only one member of a household could have a telephone conversation at once.

The theme clue here was fairly cryptic, but I spotted RECEIVER by accident and that gave me the concept right away. After that it was a question of raiding my childhood memories of life in a world where you actually had to remember people's phone number…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

