NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, December 1 (game #539)

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #539) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SOLO

JERSEY

WILLY

WONKA

YORK

HAVEN

KINDER

BIRD

PADS

CHARMS

PORT

HELMET

RETREAT

FALLIN'

CLEATS

SHELTER

NYT Connections today (game #539) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Somewhere safe

Somewhere safe Green: Locker room kit

Locker room kit Blue: Sweet treats

Sweet treats Purple: [not costing anything] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #539) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SANCTUARY

GREEN FOOTBALL GEAR

BLUE: CANDY NAMES

PURPLE: “FREE ___”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #539) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #539, are…

YELLOW: SANCTUARY HAVEN, PORT, RETREAT, SHELTER

HAVEN, PORT, RETREAT, SHELTER GREEN FOOTBALL GEAR CLEATS, HELMET, JERSEY, PADS

CLEATS, HELMET, JERSEY, PADS BLUE: CANDY NAMES CHARMS, KINDER, WONKA, YORK

CHARMS, KINDER, WONKA, YORK PURPLE: “FREE ___” BIRD, FALLIN’, SOLO, WILLY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

It's now a part of my Connections routine that I look for anything related to one of three sports: football of the American variety, baseball, or occasionally basketball. Playing to the crowd there, NYT, well done. Anyway, predictable though it is, it did give me a way into this game once I'd already solved the very easy yellow group, SANCTUARY.

The football group was simply FOOTBALL GEAR, with CLEATS, HELMET, JERSEY, PADS, which left me with eight more to choose from and place in two collections. But what were they? Well, I only needed one of course, which was just as well given that I would never have got one of them.

The one I didn't get was blue – CANDY NAMES, because I've not heard of any of them other than KINDER (which is available outside of the US). WONKA was familiar, obviously, but I thought it was only fictional. The other two… not a clue.

The one I did get was “FREE ___”, mainly because FREE WILLY was one of the few connections I could make with that word, and I then realized that FREE BIRD and FREE FALLIN' also worked. I wasn't sure about SOLO, but it sounded familiar and it turns out it was a 2018 film that I haven't watched but that I have heard of. Tough going today, but I got there eventually.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

