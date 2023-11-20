Currys' best Oculus Quest 2 deal is here, and you can save £110 this Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are in full swing now and Currys has released its best deal for Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. Our favorite won’t just save you £50 on the device, you’ll get the official Elite Strap for free – saving you a further £59.99.

To buy both the 128GB Quest 2 and the Elite Strap you’d normally pay £359.99, but the bundle is currently £249 at Currys. Meanwhile, the same bundle with the 256GB Quest 2 and Elite Strap is £299 at Currys, down from £409.99.

Currys' best Black Friday Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) and Elite Strap: was £359.99 now £249 at Currys

Not only do you save £50 on the full price of the headset, you’ll get an Elite Strap – which usually costs £59.99 – for free. This accessory replaces the elastic strap Meta includes with the headset and delivers a better fit and improved comfort so you can enjoy your VR experiences for longer. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Meta Quest 2 (256GB) and Elite Strap: was £409.99 now £299 at Currys

For £50 more you can double your Quest 2 headset storage and get the 256GB version – and you’ll still get the Elite Strap for free. The extra space won’t be necessary for everyone, but if you plan to use your new VR headset a lot then you might find it helpful. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

If you aren’t interested in the Elite Strap then Currys also has a deal on the Quest 2 with a carrying case for £249 – saving you £50 on the full price of the headset and £20 on the case.

You’re saving about £40 less, but a carry case is a very useful add-on. If you want to show off your VR headset to friends and family and share VR experiences with them then a case can help you transport the Quest 2 safely. It’s useful at home, too – your headset is less likely to get damaged in the case if you knock it, and the lenses are protected from direct sunlight (which can warp them).

If you want to get a case and the Elite Strap then you can get the Elite strap deal above, and separately pick up the ADX AVRCPL23 Meta Quest 2 EVA Carrying Case for £12.99 at Currys – saving you £7 off the full price.

