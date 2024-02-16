Throw your old work laptop away - the Dell XPS 13 is on sale right now
With Presidents Day approaching, you can snap up some pretty good deals, like this impressive discount on the Dell XPS 13 Laptop. You can now save $300 on the Dell Website, knocking the price down from $1,099 down to $799.
The Dell XPS 13 earned a very respectable four out of five stars in our review, highlighting the upgraded hardware and great new color options. The laptop has a sleek and contemporary design that would perfectly with any office or classroom and boasts an incredibly lightweight and portable feel that will make slipping it into any backpack or bag easy.
Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful and lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this mid-range model is a great buy thanks to its combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. We rarely see Dell's Ultrabooks go this low in price, so don't hesitate to pick it up with this Black Friday level deal.
It’s a great choice if you’re looking for one of the best Windows laptops that will take you through the workday and rest comfortably on your thighs during long-haul train journeys or other commutes. The model on offer combines the Intel Core i7 processors with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it a perfect choice for office workers and students who need to make the most of their machine and are looking to invest in a productivity powerhouse, but don’t need a high-performance GPU for tasks like 3D rendering or scientific modeling.
We would highly recommend this deal to anyone looking for a work machine that won’t break the bank but can handle long work days, busy commutes, and something super lightweight that won’t drag you down.
