The Geekom IT12 mini PC gets you plenty of power in a tiny footprint – and it’s up to 20% off right now
Affordable performance, fast USB 4, Wi-Fi 6E and a 3-year warranty make this mini PC a solid pick for home or office use
Big, clunky desktops aren’t the only way to get serious work done anymore, and the best mini PCs prove you can pack budget-friendly performance into a case barely bigger than your hand. Even better, one well-reviewed Geekom model is currently 16% off (or 20% off if you're lucky enough to live in Canada) thanks to the mini PC brand's 22nd Anniversary sale, letting you pick up plenty of computing power without a premium price tag.
In our Geekom Mini IT12 review, we called the machine an impressive all-rounder that's more than capable of handling a variety of tasks ranging from office work to casual gaming and simpler creative projects. It's powered by a slightly dated (but still punchy) 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1280P CPU paired with fast storage and 32GB of memory, which makes the system feel quick and responsive in day-to-day use.
Measuring 117 x 112 x 49.2 mm (4.6 x 4.4 x 1.9 inches), the IT12 stays true to its mini name yet still manages to include loads of features. Dual USB 4 ports support high-speed peripherals and have DisplayPort out, so when combined with the two HDMI ports, the system can drive up to four displays simultaneously. You also get an SD card reader, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.
There’s room to upgrade RAM and storage as well, which helps extend long-term value, and the machine is backed by a generous 3-year warranty.
The Geekom IT12 Mini is a competitively priced machine at the best of times, but using the code IT1216OFF, Aussies can score it for AU$755.16 straight from the Geekom AU online store. The same code also works on the Core i5, 16GB variant of the IT12, taking it from AU$599 down to AU$503.16.
For those looking for a deal in the US, the Geekom IT12 Mini is currently reduced from $499 to $419 – a solid 16% discount. Grab it directly from the Geekom online store using promo code IT1216OFF at checkout.
UK shoppers on the lookout for a mini PC can pocket tidy savings on the already affordable Geekom IT12. Pick it up for £415 at Geekom UK using the promo code IT1216OFF at checkout.
Canadians looking to save a loonie or two on a powerful mini PC are in luck – you can snag the budget-friendly Geekom IT12 Mini for a neat 20% off, bringing it down to just CA$799. Head over to Geekom Canada and use the promo code 22ACIT12 at checkout to get the discount.
The deals above are available until October 25, 2025, but there are also loads of other great mini PCs that are discounted as part of the Geekom 22nd Anniversary sale. Find out more at the official Geekom site for your region:
