The Geekom IT12 mini PC gets you plenty of power in a tiny footprint – and it’s up to 20% off right now

Big, clunky desktops aren’t the only way to get serious work done anymore, and the best mini PCs prove you can pack budget-friendly performance into a case barely bigger than your hand. Even better, one well-reviewed Geekom model is currently 16% off (or 20% off if you're lucky enough to live in Canada) thanks to the mini PC brand's 22nd Anniversary sale, letting you pick up plenty of computing power without a premium price tag.

In our Geekom Mini IT12 review, we called the machine an impressive all-rounder that's more than capable of handling a variety of tasks ranging from office work to casual gaming and simpler creative projects. It's powered by a slightly dated (but still punchy) 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1280P CPU paired with fast storage and 32GB of memory, which makes the system feel quick and responsive in day-to-day use.

Measuring 117 x 112 x 49.2 mm (4.6 x 4.4 x 1.9 inches), the IT12 stays true to its mini name yet still manages to include loads of features. Dual USB 4 ports support high-speed peripherals and have DisplayPort out, so when combined with the two HDMI ports, the system can drive up to four displays simultaneously. You also get an SD card reader, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

There’s room to upgrade RAM and storage as well, which helps extend long-term value, and the machine is backed by a generous 3-year warranty.



The deals above are available until October 25, 2025, but there are also loads of other great mini PCs that are discounted as part of the Geekom 22nd Anniversary sale. Find out more at the official Geekom site for your region:

