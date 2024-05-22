Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop comes with a free TV right now - yes, really

Preorders are now open for the brand new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge ultrabook, and as part of a special bonus, the official Samsung Store is currently throwing in a free TV for early adopters.

Starting at $1,349.99 for the 14-inch version, the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the very first Copilot+ PCs on the market and hosts an incredible array of new AI features from Microsoft - including a chatbot called Recall and various voice commands for alarms, contacts, and so on.

All this is made possible because of the Galaxy Book4 Edge's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which is a new ARM chipset that not only enables the previously mentioned AI features, but also brings massive efficiency gains. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Book4 can last “up to 22 hours" for video playback, which is a battery life that challenges even the most recent Apple MacBooks.

You've got the choice between a new 14-inch or 16-inch model, but both have the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz 1,800p touchscreen display with anti-reflective coating, which is sure to be a joy to work on. The touchscreen in particular is sure to be useful since the Galaxy Book4 Edge also features Google's Circle to Search feature, which is one of the handiest additions to the recent Pixel cell phones.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with free TV

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: preorder now and get a free Crystal UHD 4K TV at Samsung

The new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is now available to preorder and the official Samsung Store is throwing in a free 55-inch TV worth $380 as a sweetener for early adopters. With a super-charged new Snapdragon X Elite chipset providing heaps of power, AI smarts, and incredible battery life, the new Samsung Book4 Edge is shaping up to be a superb choice if you're interested in the next-gen Copilot+ PCs from Windows.

The free TV here is a 55-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV worth $380 by itself. It's arguably not the greatest TV in the world but it's hard to complain when you're getting it for free. I could easily see it as a nice backup TV for the bedroom or study - somewhere where a huge 65-inch or above TV isn't appropriate.

This preorder bonus on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge coincides with a much wider Summer 'Samsung Discover' and Memorial Day sale at the retailer. If you're interested, you can check out more of today's recommended deals at Samsung with our recently published roundup. Alternatively, head on over to our main Memorial Day sales page for recommended deals from other leading retailers today.