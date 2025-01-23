Super Bowl is coming up - you can get this high-quality Sony soundbar for less than $100 right now
High-quality sound meets low prices
Not only is it the post-holiday season, but the Super Bowl is coming in just a little over two weeks. This overlap is the perfect time to get your hands on the best TVs and the best soundbars that will enhance your experience, especially if you find one at a great price.
One of the best on sale right now is the Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar, which you can buy for only $98 (was $129.99) on Amazon. It's a wireless soundbar with a Bass Reflex speaker, an Integrated Tweeter, HDMI ARC, and Bluetooth. It can either rest on your TV stand or be wall-mounted.
Currently it's 25% off, which is a massive discount on the MSRP. Make sure to get your hands on this deal, so you can get it in time for the Super Bowl. After all, sound quality is one of the most important aspects of TV watching.
Today's best Sony S100F 2.0ch soundbar deal
Right now, this Sony soundbar is 25% off, which is an excellent discount in time for Super Bowl. It's a wireless soundbar that comes with a Bass Reflex speaker, an Integrated Tweeter, HDMI ARC, and Bluetooth. It can either be rested on your TV stand or be wall-mounted.
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
More of today's best deals in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.