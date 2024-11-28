I never thought I needed a new gaming mouse until now - the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is under $100 thanks to Black Friday

While I'm mostly accustomed to gaming with a controller on console and PC, these days I find myself increasingly intent on playing with a mouse and keyboard (particularly for precise aiming in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6). With this in mind, I've found a deal during Black Friday that now has me creeping towards a valuable new acquisition for my gaming PC.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is now available on Amazon in the US for just $99.99 (was $159.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for £99.99 (was £159.99). Both US and UK customers will enjoy an enhanced gaming experience at the same sale price, with a gaming mouse that adheres to customization thanks to the presence of 11 programmable buttons.

This currently holds the position in our ranking as the best gaming mouse in 2024, so don't miss this one.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Razer Basilisk V3 Pro deals in your region!

Today's best Razer Basilisk V3 Pro deal in the US

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Low latency, programmable buttons, and HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity are what you'll get with the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. This is undoubtedly one of the best gaming mice on the market, ensuring hardcore gamers are getting the bang for their buck.

Today's best Razer Basilisk V3 Pro deal in the UK

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: was £159.99 now £99.99 at Amazon With a plethora of customization options available, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro has earned the top spot in our ranking as the best gaming mouse in 2024. It features 11 programmable buttons which is essential for gamers and is a HyperSpeed Wireless mouse that caters to low-latency.

Since I don't opt to use my gaming mouse over my controller for games on PC, you may think there's little need for me to purchase it. Even so, the Basilisk V3 Pro is not only great for gaming, but it's great for those intent on multitasking, with 11 programmable buttons that can be customized for different functions.

This is similar to what you'd see on a controller that has back paddles such as the Xbox Series Elite 2 (which is on sale on Amazon for $106.99) but they don't come close to what the Razer's mouse is able to provide. If you're on a budget looking to acquire one of the best peripherals on the market, now may be one of your only chances before the end of the year...

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the US

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK