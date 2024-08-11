Creators' choice: the Blue Yeti Microphone falls to its lowest price this year

For many content creators, it's the Blue Yeti or bust. Sure, it has competition, but nothing quite matches this microphone's reputation for value and quality with its four recording patterns and adaptable USB setup. Now, you too can be the owner of the go-to mic for content creators at its cheapest price this year.

You can get the Blue Yeti USB Microphone at Amazon for $99.99 (was $129.99). Note: the same price is also available at similar retailers like Best Buy. While the Blue Yeti USB Microphone might drop even lower during the holiday season, it hasn't been this low for at least eight months and there's no guarantee it'll get even cheaper.

Amazon sells two variations of the flagship Blue Yeti: the standard and 'gaming' microphone. The microphones included in these offers are identical, but the gaming one is a better deal because of the additional accessories that come with it.

The gaming microphone includes a Streamlabs kit with three exclusive themes that might be helpful for beginner streamers, and a custom Blue Yeti Pop Filter to help clarify your voice while recording. It also comes in a gaming-only Pink Dawn colorway, a vibrant departure from the usual blacks and silvers in the collection. However, you can still pick from plainer colors if you want.

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is popular because of how much value it offers to content creators for a reasonable price. It's arguably the most versatile mic at this price point and supports omnidirectional, bidirectional, cardioid, and stereo recording patterns. Plus, it's easy to plug in and play, as long as your device has a USB port and recording software. This is the lowest price of the year so far, so it's worth jumping on if you'd rather not gamble for another price drop in the next couple of months.

We gave the Blue Yeti a full five stars in our Blue Yeti Microphone review. Even now, the price you pay for its many features, sound quality, and user-friendliness is difficult to beat.

The Blue Yeti supports bidirectional, cardioid, omnidirectional, and stereo patterns, which can help tune your sound for streaming, podcasting, and singing. Our reviewer tested all the patterns and noted that the omnidirectional setting can capture sound from a full room of people, bidirectional and cardioid can precisely pick up sounds close to the mic, and stereo stood out as a podcasting no-brainer.

You can also easily plug it into a computer with USB cables you might use for phones and tablets instead of buying an XLR cable and audio interface.

In addition to the high praise it receives in our review, the Blue Yeti USB Microphone stands out as the overall best microphone in our lists of best USB microphones and best microphones for streaming. You can also read our advice on buying the Blue Yeti Nano for podcasting and browse our list of the best podcasting gear.