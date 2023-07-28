This weekend's best back to school sales — 10 deals I recommend

Back to school can be a whirlwind of emotions and stress, with so many supplies, devices, PCs, and more to worry about purchasing. That's not to mention all the best back to school sales, as knowing what's an actual deal versus a dud is even harder. Remembering my own time as a student from grade school to college had me wishing I had a guide that showed me some of the best deals to invest in that would not only be affordable but last me for years.

I've picked out some of the most standout deals for the back to school season, with the requirements that the discount had to make the item much more reasonable in price, that it would be a useful item with flexible application, and that it's of high quality that will actually last longer than a single term.

It's difficult to find items that fit all three of those criteria, but I've amassed my top ten picks for some of the best deals around. While some instantly make sense — like laptops, backpacks, or TV and tablets — others like an air fryer and a Keurig are a little less obvious. But they're ideal for college students who have very limited space in their dorms and may not even have access to a proper kitchen. So devices that instantly blend a single serving of coffee for your mug before class, or let you fry easy-to-make foods without touching a stove, are incredibly valuable.

And if you find a deal on any of these items that you particularly like, it's best to order quickly so the items will arrive before students return to class. Not to mention that sometimes a sale can unexpectedly end, which makes budget shopping that much more difficult.

Today's best back to school sales

Kid's backpacks: from $19.99 at Amazon

Amazon's back to school sale includes a huge selection of backpacks for all ages from brands like Adidas, Jansport, and The North Face, with prices starting at just $19.99.You'll find character backpacks for younger kids and laptop backpacks for college students with a range of patterns, colors, and fabrics.

Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

For students in need of a set of good quality wireless earbuds for a more reasonable price, Apple's excellent AirPods are now on sale for under $100, a 23% discount from the MSRP. It boosts clear sound quality and its wireless connectivity is seamless and instant, making it a breeze to start listening with your device with little setup.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $79 at Walmart

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for college students thanks to its compact size and cheap price, especially now that it's on sale for $79 at Walmart. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

For those dorm-living college students with very little living space, this Ninja mini air fryer is a fantastic choice for easy cooking without the use of a stovetop. And with this 50% discount combined with the sheer variety of recipes, it's an excellent value.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $199 at Best Buy

This basic budget HP Chromebook 15 is down to a terrific low price if you need a device for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It offers a 15.6-inch display, impressive battery life, and decent performance thanks to the Chrome OS – all for under $200. A bargain for students and those with basic needs.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon's back to school sale, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro 2022 (M2): was $ 1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

If you need a bit more power for any creative and editing projects at college, the 2022 model of the MacBook Pro is outfitted with the excellent M2 chip. Thanks to this $200 discount, you get a much stronger machine for a pretty affordable price, along with the other great MacBook features like a thin and light build and long-lasting battery life. Our 2022 MacBook Pro review is glowing as well.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2023 Apple iPad on sale for $279 - $30 more than the record-low price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your college dorm. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.