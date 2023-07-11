This $200 discount on an Alienware gaming monitor kicks Prime Day to the curb

Amazon Prime Day is here already, and there are tons of great discounts for monitors in every price range and type. No matter what you're looking for, there's something for everyone, including those who have been waiting for normally expensive monitors to finally get a well-deserved price cut.

This is especially great for those looking for deep discounts on gaming monitors, which tend to be more expensive when it comes to higher-quality ones. And sometimes, you can find these discounts at other retailers, which Amazon will usually price match if you want to stay.

The Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor is another high-end model that received a steep discount thanks to Prime Day. It's currently $200 off, bringing an expensive gaming monitor down to a much more affordable sub-$900 price.

But this isn't the only deal to take advantage of either. You can check out our Prime Day monitor deals for even more early discounts. There are other high-end monitors with a cozy price cut, as well as budget monitors, that have been made even more affordable thanks to some great deals.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor deals where you are).

Prime day deal - $200 off Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch Gaming Monitor: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Dell

While it's still a little pricey, this 1440p curved gaming monitor is simply one of the best available, with some excellent specs including a 0.1ms response rate, 165Hz refresh rate, 1M: 1 contrast ratio, a 99.3% DCI-P3 and 149% sRGB color gamut, and more.

The Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors period, as it delivers in pretty every aspect. This 1440p curved gaming monitor is simply one of the best with some excellent specs including a 0.1ms response rate, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1M: 1 contrast ratio, a 99.3% DCI-P3 and 149% sRGB color gamut, a maximum of 1,000 nits, and more.

This is one of the best 1440p monitors you can get right now, especially considering the Alienware brand guarantees a high standard of quality. It offers great framerate performance for gaming machines that can support the best PC games and also doubles as an excellent productivity, creative, and editing machine thanks to its color gamut.