Forget Prime Day: the best PS5 4K gaming monitor is back down to its lowest-ever price

If you’re looking for the perfect screen to be a companion for your console, but don’t want to pay a premium for it, well, you’re in luck. A spectacular high-end 4K display, the Sony Inzone M9 doesn’t just pair beautifully with the PS5 – and Xbox Series X and PC, of course – it's also currently available at its best-ever price, having been reduced back to the seriously tempting price of $698 at Amazon, down from its original price of $899.99.

An absolute bargain when it was first slashed down to this price in February 2024, this is still a tremendous deal, especially for one of the best monitors for PS5. In fact, despite its premium features, this deal brings the Sony Inzone M9 firmly down into the mid-range bracket. Not bad given its detailed 4K picture, 144Hz refresh rate and cutting-edge gaming features. If this is what you want from a screen, it may not be worth waiting for the full Amazon Prime Day deals.

Put simply, this is one of the best monitors you can buy for the PlayStation 5, and this deal means you’re getting it at an unbeaten price. It’s the perfect pal for your PS5 – unsurprisingly, given it’s designed by Sony itself – offering a gorgeously crisp 4K picture, lightning-fast refresh rates, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode and great connectivity. Reduced by more than $200, this is a killer price for such a powerful, versatile gaming monitor.

The Sony Inzone M9 is an excellent choice of gaming monitor at any price – this recent price reduction just sweetens the deal, making it a bargain you shouldn’t miss. Thanks to its full-array backlight with 96 dimming zones, it offers seriously contrasty HDR pictures, while its 4K resolution will show off your games in astonishing detail. It’s also staggeringly fast: both its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time will make it ideal for twitch gaming where every fraction of a second counts.

Even better, it’s crammed with gaming features that make it a great fit for your PS5. Thanks to its HDMI 2.1 connection, it offers cracking current-gen features such as variable refresh rates. And PlayStation exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode ensure that games will always look their best without loads of messing around with picture settings. And if you’re more of a PC gamer, it still has plenty to offer, such as a built-in KVM switch, which allows you to control two computers with one keyboard, mouse and headset.

No wonder then we recommend the Sony Inzone M9 as the best monitor for PS5 in the premium price bracket.