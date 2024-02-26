AU$60 off an already-affordable 27-inch Dell monitor is home office upgrades done right

If you’re still firmly part of the work-from-home revolution, or starting uni, and are in need of upgrading your desk with a large, crisp and detailed monitor, then Dell may have the solution for you.

Right now you can get a 27-inch S2721DS QHD monitor for AU$258.60 , down from its regular price of AU$319. The listing on Dell’s website shows AU$259.60, but trust us, when you get to the final checkout stage, Dell provides an additional AU$1 discount.

Dell S2721DW 27-inch QHD monitor | AU$319 AU$258.60 at Dell (save AU$60.40) A small but not insignificant AU$60 saving on what we’ve previously considered to be one of the best budget-friendly monitors for home working and casual gaming. Equipped with two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort 1.2 and an audio output for connecting to external speakers, it’s got everything you need for writing and editing documents, while a 99% sRGB colour gamut is ideal for photo and video editors.

We’ve previously reviewed the Dell S2721D here at TechRadar, with the only difference between that model under review and this ‘DS’ model on offer here, is with this discounted monitor you get a silver rear panel as opposed to black. We said in our review that despite it boasting a 2560 x 1440p QHD resolution, it ‘only’ has a 75Hz refresh rate, so hardcore gamers looking for 120Hz may be left wanting more. However, based on specifications alone, Dell has done an admirable job to keep the price as low as it is. Most other monitors around this price point will only net you 1080p resolution.

It also has AMD FreeSync built-in, which will be a plus for casual gamers, and we noted in our review that the improved refresh rate over 60Hz is noticeable and can provide an advantage during gaming sessions.

There are some other sacrifices to make, namely in the form of the audio performance from the built-in speakers. But if you’re mainly using your home monitor for work, then this shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Casual gamers may want to look at the best computer speakers to upgrade their home setup. It also misses out on high dynamic range (HDR) support, but considering the low price, this isn’t uncommon.

We’re not sure how long this discount at Dell will last, so we’d recommend jumping at the chance if your home office could use a visual upgrade. You can also check out our Dell coupon codes to save a touch more.