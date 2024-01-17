Dell's new flagship monitor isn't an 8K one - but it is curved, has 2.5GbE ports, 140W power delivery and displays 11 million pixels across 40-inches

Dell has unveiled its latest flagship screen, the UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW), at CES 2024. Despite not being an 8K monitor, the 40-inch 5K screen has a lot to offer, and is the first in the world to achieve a five-star eye comfort certification.

The ultrawide U4025QW has a curved VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified screen and utilizes IPS Black Panel technology to provide superior color contrast and intricate detail in 5K resolution (5120×2160). For color-critical tasks, the U4025QW covers 99% of the DCI-P3 / Display P3 color space.

The business monitor also boasts Thunderbolt 4 support, enabling single-cable convenience with up to 140W power delivery. High-speed wired Ethernet connectivity at 2.5 Gbps is also available via an RJ45 port. HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link) and DisplayPort 1.4 complete the range of connectivity options.

Kind on the eyes

The UltraSharp screen is the first to receive the TUV Rheinland five-star eye comfort certification. Dell says this was achieved by doubling the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz for smoother visuals, integrating an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness and color temperature adjustment, and improving Dell's ComfortView Plus to reduce harmful blue light exposure from 50% to less than 35%.

Dell says these enhancements, according to studies, can reduce signs of eye fatigue by up to 17% and by 8% after 50 minutes of performing a search task.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor comes in a premium platinum silver finish and is priced starting at $2,399.99. It will be available globally from February 27, 2024.

If you don’t have the space for the 40-inch model, Dell is also offering a 34-inch version with WQHD resolution (3440×1440) and the same five-star eye comfort certification. Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) is priced from $1,019.99 and will also be available from February 27.