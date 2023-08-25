Leaked color-matched and braided iPhone 15 cables are cool, but what if they're destined for new iMacs instead?

We are firmly in that part of the calendar that is filled to the brim with new iPhone news, rumors, and general guesswork. It's what those of us in the business of writing words about tech live for. In this case, it's the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. And with a launch within weeks, the rumors are normally spot on. But what if the leakers have it wrong this time?

Not about the iPhone itself, of course. That's pretty much locked in and September 12 looks like a good day to announce a new iPhone to me. I'm talking about recent rumors that the new iPhones will come with funky color-matched and braided USB-C cables because, if I'm honest, I'm not convinced.

I was. It made plenty of sense, after all. Apple's being forced to switch away from Lightning and to USB-C by the European Union's common charger requirements. And what better way to gloss over that than by making the new cables all colorful and whatnot? But then there was one leak too many. One that raised a question I can't quite get past. The question? What if these new USB-C cables aren't for the iPhone at all? What if they're for an as-yet-unannounced M3 iMac instead?

A new Mac, you say?

OK, so that's technically two questions but I hope you can forgive me.

So here's the thing. Recent leaks claim that Apple isn't happy with just changing the connector, the color, and the material these new cables are made out of. It's apparently going to make them longer, too. At least 50% longer. That's a lot, and I can't quite decide why it would do such a thing.

Most likely the length of the new iPhone 15 Usb C Cables will be 1.5 meters pic.twitter.com/vzOqu9EYBAAugust 22, 2023 See more

Now, I'll admit that the cables Apple ships in current iPhone boxes aren't long enough. I'd like them to be, say, 50% longer. So I was originally very happy to read this new leak. But then I got to thinking. What other Apple products come in multiple colors and might need a cable like this?

Maybe something in the Mac lineup? A Mac that's famous for coming in multiple colors and is overdue a refresh?

Bonus points if there's a Mac that comes in multiple colors and is rumored to be getting a new model within the next few months.

In the famous words of one Mr. Steve Jobs, "are you getting it?"

I'm, of course, talking about the iMac. Or to be specific, the M3 iMac that we've been told to expect before the year comes to a close. That'll presumably come in a handful of colors just like the old one and yes, it'll come with color-matched input peripherals as well. Those keyboards, mice, and trackpads need charging and they probably need to do it from around 1.5 meters away from the back of the aforementioned iMac, too.

It all makes the kind of sense that just does, and as much as I'd like to get a nice red cable with my hopefully-red iPhone 15 Pro Max next month, I won't be holding my breath. Not yet, anyway.