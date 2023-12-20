I own an Apple Mac Mini and this holiday deal is worth getting after Christmas
The Apple Mac Mini is on sale for its lowest price ever
We're getting extremely close to the big day and there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of, especially for tech. One of the best holiday deals right now is for Apple's Mac Mini. This incredible Christmas sale brings down the cost of the desktop to its lowest price ever.
The Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB) is now $479 on Amazon, which is an amazing deal. It puts this computer at proper budget-minded pricing, which in this market of overpriced PCs is refreshing. If you need a bit more in the specs department, there's also the Apple 2023 Mac Mini (512GB), which is $699 at Amazon, a steal at under $700.
I purchased the Apple Mac Mini due to my need for a highly efficient PC for productivity work, and it's one of the best computers I've ever owned. Despite its standard version having so little storage compared to other Windows PCs, it's easily the fastest desktop I've ever owned and is now my preferred one to use for work. The M2 chip truly works its magic in this regard.
Coupled with the fact that it's so unbelievably tiny and you have an excellent work machine. This computer takes up so little space, it's perfect for smaller office desks, leaving more space for monitors and other equipment. Not to mention that because it's so efficient, it doesn't give off any heat whatsoever, meaning you can essentially leave it on without worrying about overheating.
Today's best Apple Mac Mini deals
Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB): was
$599 now $479 on Amazon
This is the baseline Mac Mini, which features the still excellent M2 chip, making it an absolute productivity machine. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage, which all sounds like very little except that this computer runs more efficiently than most Windows-based PCs but at an incredible price.
Apple 2023 Mac Mini (512GB): was
$799 now $699 at Amazon
One of the best desktop computers on the market, this version has double the storage space of the base model (up from 256GB to 512GB). It features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM). It also runs on Apple's M2 silicon, which is ultra-efficient, and the discount makes it very affordable.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot deals!
More Apple Mac deals
More Holiday sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Macy's: 60% off clothing, jewelry, boots & gift ideas
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
Most Popular
By Matt Hanson
By Matt Evans