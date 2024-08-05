There's never been a better time to buy a MacBook Air - save up to $250 at Amazon

Amazon has just posted not one, but two of the best MacBook Air deals we've seen from the retailer this year so far. Right now, you can get the stunning MacBook Air 13-inch M3 for $849.98 (was $1,099) and the 15-inch M3 for just $1,049 (was

$1,299) - both record-low prices.

Collectively, these discounts of up to $250 are the perfect storm for those looking for a slick machine for both work and casual use. We'd particularly say these are perfect back-to-school sales for students heading off to college soon - although anyone will appreciate these if you need a solid laptop that'll last a few years down the line.

The latest MacBook Air models meld the usual top-notch design and display that we've come to know and love from Apple laptops with the latest M3 chipset. Not only is the M3 powerful enough for silky smooth performance across a wide range of applications but gets you almost unbeatable battery life, which is perfect for getting work done on the go.

Record-breaking MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 256GB): was $1,099 now $849.98 at Amazon

If you're looking for a MacBook deal right now, it's hard to beat this record-low price on the M3 model. This brand-new 13-inch version was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's one of the best laptops you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049.98 at Amazon

Apple's larger model of its recent MacBook Air laptop has also received a juicy discount today, bringing this stunning device down to its lowest ever price. With $250 now knocked off, the 15-inch MacBook Air, with the M3 chip, is now a much more tempting purchase - and it's good to see an offer like this so soon after the laptop launched. The 15-inch version is a great pick if you like the look of the MacBook Air but want a bigger screen to work on.

Heading off to college? Both these are great

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While anyone can appreciate a good MacBook deal, these price cuts are both superb if you need a solid workhorse machine for the next few years at college or school. Not only are they both stunning laptops, but they'll last a few good years down the line.

Plus, with access to the excellent MacOS ecosystem, there isn't much these laptops can't do in terms of creative applications. Simply put, they're great all-rounders that are perfect for all types of students, professionals, or casual users.

Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our main MacBook deals page for the other models. Alternatively, check out this week's best laptop deals for cheaper Windows-based options.