The 13-inch MacBook Air M3, one of the best laptops, is at its lowest price ever

With Amazon Prime Day almost here, we're already seeing some excellent Amazon Prime Day deals, including plenty for Apple's MacBook Air. The MacBook Air M3 is one of the best MacBooks and best laptops in general ever made, and now it's at its lowest price ever.

The MacBook Air (M3) is currently $898.99 on Amazon, its lowest price ever, down from $1,099. Our MacBook Air (M3) review was absolutely glowing, as we gave it a perfect five-star rating. We cited its excellent performance, fanless design, and fantastic battery life. It's even available in all its color variants including Silver, Space Grey, Starlight, and Midnight.

If you've been eyeing the Apple MacBook Air powered by the M3 chip, one of the best thin and light laptops around, then take advantage of it being at its lowest price ever while you still can.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,099 now $898.99 at Amazon

Display: 13-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: Looking for a shiny new MacBook? Don't skip out on this incredible price cut at Amazon. This brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

The new M3 MacBook Air improves on its excellent predecessors, still boasting some of the best processing power due to the powerful M-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

Its only real fault that still hasn't been corrected at this point is that it has less storage and base specs than most other laptops at its price point. But thanks to the performance of the M3 chip, it's a barely noticeable downside.

