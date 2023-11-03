Pro tip: you can already get $200 off a new MacBook Pro M3 with this handy trick

Just this past week, Apple opened preorders on a brand new series of MacBook Pro laptops - complete with the new M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets.

Almost unbelievably, it looks like there's already a way to get a significant price cut on one of these slick machines over at the retailer Adorama. Available right now is a $200 discount for members of its 'Adorama VIP' membership program.

Membership is currently free, so all you need to do here is make an account and log in. Then, you'll want to make sure you're opted in for Adorama's reward program. Next, you'll want to use the code APINSIDER at checkout to apply your discount.

While there are a few hoops to jump through here, this is highly likely to be the best discount you'll get on these machines for a while, even with the upcoming Black Friday deals.

Get $200 off a new MacBook Pro M3

Apple MacBook Pro M3: from $1,599 $1,399 at Adorama

Get the first-ever discount on the brand-new range of MacBook Pro M3 ultrabooks at Adorama with these simple steps. First, sign up for the retailer's VIP Members program - which just so happens to be free. Next, make sure you're opted in for the member's reward scheme, and then use the code APINSIDER at checkout. Follow these steps, and you'll be able to get your hands on a shiny new MacBook at a record-low price.

The best Black Friday MacBook deal this year?

(Image credit: Apple)

When I initially wrote my guide to the MacBook Pro M3 preorders, I suggested that we may see discounts of around $50 to $100 on these machines over Black Friday if we're lucky. This particular promotion absolutely blows those predictions out of the water - even with the various criteria for eligibility.

Generally speaking, Black Friday MacBook deals tend to run anywhere between $100 to $400 off, so this is a really healthy discount in context. It's also generally the case that it's the older models that get the lion's share of discounts on the big day.

We haven't posted our full review of the new MacBooks at TechRadar yet, but stay tuned as they'll be landing shortly. In the meantime, you can read our overview pages on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 or Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 to get a brief rundown.

