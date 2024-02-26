One of the best MacBooks you can buy is now on sale for a record-low price of $999

One of the best MacBooks and best laptops on the market is on sale now and for its lowest price ever. For those who love the Apple MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip but would prefer a larger screen, now is a great time to buy.

The MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) is currently $999 at Best Buy, which is a nice and steep $300 discount and a record-low price for the laptop. At this price point, it's more than competitive with the best Windows laptops at the 15-inch display size, especially with the excellent M2 chip powering it.

We gave it four out of five stars in our review, praising its large screen and excellent design, and now it is at an even more affordable price point. Make sure to take advantage of this sale now while it lasts.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

An already excellent laptop equipped with the powerful M2 chip that's now reduced to its lowest price yet. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the large screen and excellent design, although we believe the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability.

