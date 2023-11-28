Missed Cyber Monday? Don't worry – you can still get the M1 MacBook Air for an unbeatable price

Cyber Monday and Black Friday may be over, but the deals are still hot and you have some time before they cool down again. As you can see, we're still keeping our eyes on extended Cyber Monday deals that are still live, and will allow you to get some great deals ahead of the holiday season.

This Apple M1 MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop both is at one of the best prices we've seen for this model on Amazon UK. We don't expect to see any bigger discounts till the end of the year.

This MacBook comes with an Apple M1 chip that despite being a few years old now, still offers some impressive processing power, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is one of Apple's lightest and thinnest models on offer, enabling you to take on big tasks in one of the most portable machines out there. Apple claims a battery life of up to 18 hours, and our tests have found that the battery life is pretty substantial.

You can look forward to the Apple M1 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop in Space Grey with £201.03 off the original price, usually £999.99. The M1 chip's 8-core CPU and integrated graphics allows for all kinds of activities, from meticulous and up-close editing and even a spot of gaming. All of this is complimented with a 13-inch Apple signature Retina Display, a backlit keyboard and many more Apple favourite features.

Both of these come with macOS, which many users find easy to jump into and start using - so don't dismiss this if you're a Windows 11 user. It's compatible with most popular apps and programs like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 265, Google Drive, and more.

Today's best Apple M1 MacBook Air deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £797.97 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy.

As well as its impressive battery life and other features that Apple has come to be known for, it also has a sleek backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, and TouchID. It also boasts a fanless design which will keeps the MacBook cool while also being completely silent in use.

As is standard with many Apple products, this MacBook comes with one year of AppleCare, Apple's limited warranty program, and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

