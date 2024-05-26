Is this the best time ever for MacBook Air deals? All models are at record-low prices for Memorial Day
You can't go wrong with any of these MacBook deals today
The annual Memorial Day sales have landed at most major retailers this weekend, and it's not just grills, patio furniture, and appliances that are getting heavy discounts - there are also a ton of great deals on MacBooks today.
For example, not only can you get a MacBook Air M1 for as little as $699 at Walmart right now, but the brand-new MacBook Air M3 is available in its top-of-the-line 16GB/512GB configuration for just $1,349 (was $1,499). Even the mid-range MacBook Air M2 is available for just $849 at Best Buy today.
Of the three, I'd recommend the stunning latest M3 model if you can afford it - not just because it's the most powerful, but because today's best deal is on the upgraded 16GB model. If you're planning on tackling heavier workloads or need some extra storage, then this one is definitely a wise investment. That said, the other two MacBook deals on the other models are fine choices if you simply need to cover the basics.
There are other Apple Memorial Day sales available today, but for my money, the prices on the MacBooks are the best of the best. Collectively, we haven't seen deals this good on Apple's lineup of ultrabooks since Black Friday so I'd highly recommend any three of the deals just down below to anyone.
Check out our Memorial Day laptop sales page for options from other brands.
Today's best Memorial Day MacBook Air deals
Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $699 at Walmart
Display: 13.3 inches
Processor: Apple M1
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $699, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months at its time of release. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle basic computing needs for most users: be that work, browsing, video calls, and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Downsides for this model include its slightly thicker screen bezels and smaller 256GB SSD, which doesn't go far unless you're planning on making use of cloud storage.
MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy
Display: 13.6 inches
Processor: Apple M2
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
OS: macOS
The mid-range MacBook Air M2 has only been cheaper on one rare single occasion - and that was only by $20. We concluded that this was the best laptop you could buy at time of release with our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment over the older M1 model but do note that you're still getting the relatively tiny 256GB SSD on this baseline model.
Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon
Display: 13.6-inches
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB SSD
OS: MacOS
If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.