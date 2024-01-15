Get up to $300 off the latest MacBooks at Best Buy with these Black Friday-level deals

A selection of the latest Apple MacBooks are back down to record-low prices at Best Buy this week. With up to $300 off, these Black Friday-level deals offer a superb opportunity to get your hands on a premium machine in the new year.

For example, you can currently pick up the latest MacBook Air 15 for just $1,049 (was $1,299) at the retailer today. At this price, the baseline 256GB configuration is a superb buy if you're looking for a powerful machine that's still relatively lightweight. Even though it's not the highest-end model, the fan-less design of the MacBook Air 15 lends perfectly to its lighter weight, superb battery life, and near-silent operation. For an every-day machine, look no further than this massively-discounted MacBook Air.

If you need more power, however, then consider the MacBook Pro 14 for $1,449 (was $1,599) or the MacBook Pro for $2,299 (was $2,499). These latest models carry the M3 processor on the baseline configuration but you can upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips for top-of-the-line performance. Either way, however, the M3 chip in the 14-inch model is still enough to absolutely blaze through even the most intensive of professional applications.

Note that all of today's MacBook deals at Best Buy are also subject to a members-only discount of $50 if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. We've included some details on this promotion further down and you can sign up for membership using this page here or add it via your card when you checkout.

Today's MacBook deals at Best Buy

MacBook Air 15-inch, 8GB (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Best buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but the latest MacBook Air is an absolutely stunning machine for everything from work to casual use. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, it's still an impressive laptop at a good price following this $250 discount at Best Buy.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 at Best Buy

The latest MacBook Pro 14 is a superb choice if you're looking for professional-grade performance in a lightweight chassis. Our MacBook Pro 14 review awarded this machine four-and-a-half stars out of five thanks to its exceptional M3 chipset and gorgeous new matte black finish. Design, display, and battery life remain top notch for this latest iteration but it's mostly about the upgraded M3 chipset here, which is super-charged for graphically intensive applications.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3, 2023): was $2,499 now $2,299 at Best Buy

If you're someone who has a more static working setup or can make use of more screen real estate, then the latest MacBook Pro 16 is a fantastic choice. Not only does it have the most powerful chipset available right now in the form of either the M3 Pro or M3 Max, but you'll get at least 18GB of RAM with the baseline 512GB SSD model. Yes, it's extremely pricey but we awarded this stunning model four-and-a-half stars out of five with our MacBook Pro 16 review.

My Best Buy members get an additional $50 off

If you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member you'll be able to get an additional $50 as part of a members-only promotion alongside these already-discounted prices.

If you're interested in a full break down of Best Buy's membership program, you can head on over to our My Best Buy membership guide page.

In a nutshell, My Best Buy is similar to rival memberships from other big retailers like Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus and offers perks like free expedited shipping, protection plans, tech support, and exclusive discounts like these MacBook deals.

Unlike its rivals, My Best Buy does include a free subscription tier with free delivery options, although unfortunately the extra discounts are only included in the premium Plus or Total tier - which cost $49.99 and $179.99 per year respectively.

Since these MacBook deals offer an extra $50 off, you can essentially think of the saving as a free My Best Buy Plus subscription if you choose to subscribe today. It's not a huge deal but it could be handy for any other exclusive savings in the future.