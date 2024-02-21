Get the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, one of the best laptops ever, for its lowest price
This 13-inch Apple MacBook Air deal is worth getting now
If you're looking for one of the best MacBooks and best laptops on the market, you can't go wrong with the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (M2). It's an excellent laptop with a great design, incredibly long battery life, and a solid display.
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is currently $949 at B&H, which is a $150 discount and a record-low price for the laptop. At this price point, it's more than competitive with the best Windows laptops at the 13-inch display size, especially with the excellent M2 chip powering it. We gave it four and a half out of five stars in our review, praising its high-performance efficiency and superb battery life, among other features.
Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal
MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was
$1,299 now $949 at B&H
An already excellent laptop equipped with the powerful M2 chip that's now reduced to its lowest price yet. Our MacBook Air 13-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability.
More Apple MacBook deals
