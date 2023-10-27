Amazon just sliced $250 off the excellent 15-inch MacBook Air ahead of Black Friday

You don’t have to wait until the Black Friday deals kick off to score a great price on one of the best laptops around.

That’s because right now, the 15-inch MacBook Air is on sale for $1,249 at Amazon. That’s a cool saving of $250 on a laptop that came out this year and is excellent at pretty much most computing tasks. But I suggest you hurry, as I’ve seen such deals sell out very quickly.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,499 now $1,249.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the latest 15-inch MacBook Air to $1,249.99 for a model with a healthy 512GB of storage. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this deal is absolutely recommended.

This MacBook Air basically takes everything that’s good about the excellent smaller 13-inch MacBook Air and gives it a larger display. This means it’s less portable but gives users more screen space, making it a great everyday laptop.

And as someone who bought and loves the MacBook Air M2, I can vouch for the impressive performance and power efficiency Apple’s in-house chip provides; impressively, it can even run demanding games like Total War: Warhammer 3 – just don’t expect screaming frame rates. I genuinely think the MacBook Air M2 line is so good it’s given Apple a problem; I’m not sure where the Air can go next.

In TechRadar’s MacBook Air 15-inch review, Managing Editor Matt Hanson praised it for its big display, slimline design, and excellent speakers. While it’s not a revolution over the smaller Air, it’s still one of the best laptops you can buy today. And for a laptop that’s at the premium end of the market, it’s reasonably priced: this model with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD normally costs $1,499 – with $250 off that ticket price, I really feel it’s a bit of a bargain.

I’ve been covering such deals for a while now, and I don’t predict the 15-inch MacBook Air will get much cheaper than this, even as we get closer to Black Friday itself and the tech-focused Cyber Monday two days after. So, if you’re on the lookout for a well-made 15-inch laptop with a great display and performance, don’t miss out on this early Black Friday deal at Amazon.

