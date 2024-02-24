The new Dell XPS 14 is good but... the older models start at just $599 right now

If you're a fan of high-end laptops no doubt you've heard that Dell has just released a new line of gorgeous 14-inch and 16-inch XPS models. With a design that's reminiscent of last year's Dell XPS 13 Plus, these models are shaping up to be a fantastic option for those who want a lightweight and stylish Windows machine.

They are pricey, however, with the 14-inch model starting at a hefty $1,499 for the baseline Core Ultra i7 / 512GB SSD configuration. Our hands-on Dell XPS 14 review has been positive so far, but those looking for a cheaper alternative should definitely check out this week's deals at Dell on the older XPS models.

Right now, for example, you can get up to $500 off these exceptional machines with Black Friday-level deals. Sure, they may lack the shiny new trackpad-less design, but some of these models boast some serious specs for the money. The Core i7 Dell XPS 13 sits at just $799 (was $999) currently, and you can even pick up the baseline Core i5 model for an eye-wateringly low $599 (was $799).

You can check out more about these models with our Dell XPS 13 review - and we've also included some more of today's best XPS 13 and XPS 15 deals below. There are some superb options right now, so definitely don't skip out on these models just because they're a little older now.

XPS 13 and 15 deals are super cheap right now

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The cheapest Dell XPS 13 you can buy right now is a third of the price of the latest 14-inch model. In fact, at $599, this deal is the cheapest XPS 13 we've ever seen. There are some trade-offs, of course, in the fact that you get a relatively small 256GB SSD and an older 12th gen Intel Core i5, but this machine still features a premium high-end design. If you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics this one is a great choice.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This mid-range Dell XPS 13 might just be one of the best buys out there if you're looking for a reasonably powerful lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this one is a steal considering you get a powerful combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. While not as cheap as the model above, this one is a better buy if you need a machine to handle more intensive applications - not least because this is a Black Friday-level deal.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the closest in design and specs to the latest XPS 14, although it doesn't have the option to bundle in a GPU. Still, this laptop is a great performer with its Core i7 chipset - and it looks absolutely gorgeous with its sleek, trackpad-less design. At $1,099, this one is currently a massive $600 cheaper than the new 14-inch model so it could be a good option if you want a stylish lightweight laptop but don't want to completely splurge out. Check out our Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) review for a full rundown of this model.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Finally, if you're looking for some serious power - and a graphics card - then you could consider the Dell XPS 15. At 15-inches, this one is a little bigger than the latest XPS 14 but it's cheaper right now thanks to this massive $500 discount at Dell. Internally, this one features a powerful Core i7 chipset and a 1TB SSD, making it a perfect choice for professionals who want a reliable workhorse for intensive applications.

Too pricey? Check out our main best laptop deals page for excellent budget options starting at just $149.