If you want the cheapest laptops that aren't Chromebooks, check out these Cyber Monday laptop deals

By Allisa James
published

Check out these Cyber Monday laptop deals

It's now Cyber Monday and the sales during the big event are hotter than ever. If you've been on the lookout for the best budget laptops on the market, look no further with these deals from Amazon. One of the best is this HP 15-inch Laptop on sale for $299.99.

Cyber Monday deals are on right now, and the specs are quite solid for what they offer. They're perfect productivity machines for office workers, as well as great laptops for students once they head back to class after the holiday break.

The best part is that most of these deals are at their lowest prices ever, so if you're interested in getting your hands on the best laptops and best thin and light laptops, take advantage of these budget prices while they're still here.

Cyber Monday laptop deals

HP 15-inch Laptop: was

HP 15-inch Laptop: was $354.55 now $299.99 on Amazon
A super cheap laptop that's perfect for for those in need of a simple budget machine for office or school work. The specs include a 12th-Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is the right amount for casual use. There's also an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU version which is almost as affordable with double the storage.

Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop: was

Asus Vivobook 15 Laptop: was $369.99 now $329.99 on Amazon
This is another great deal, with the Cyber Monday discount making it an even more affordable option. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is the right amount of memory and storage for more casual users.

Asus Vivobook 14 Laptop (2023): was

Asus Vivobook 14 Laptop (2023): was $479.99 now $399.99 on Amazon
Another great deal, this laptop sports a gorgeous FHD display. It also features an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, a nice amount for those in need of a productivity and streaming machine.

