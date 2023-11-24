Black Friday brings major price cuts to these TechRadar award-winning laptops

Black Friday is here! If you're shopping for Black Friday deals, then it can be hard to pick the very best products amongst the sheer flood of cut-price products.

That's especially true when looking for Black Friday laptop deals, as there's a huge amount of devices on offer - but it may not always be clear what's a genuinely great deal on a brilliant laptop - and what's a bit... trash.

So, to help you out, I've rounded up the best deals on laptops that have earned one of our prestigious TechRadar awards in our reviews. We don't hand these out lightly, so you can be sure that if you buy one of these, you're getting the best-of-the-best.

And, thanks to Black Friday, they're now cheaper than ever!

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best laptop deals in your location.

Today's best Black Friday deals on award-winning laptops in the US

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model our Great Value award Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $949 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the recent MacBook Air M2 for a saving of $150 (though it was at $899 last week). In our MacBook Air M2 review, we awarded it our TechRadar Recommends award due to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Record low price: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for its best-ever price right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life, and earned our TechRadar Best In Class award.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: was $379.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook gets a big $110 price cut on Black Friday, making an already amazing-value laptop even better. It can be used as a tablet, or by attaching the included keyboard you can turn it into a laptop, offering a degree of versatility that many Chromebooks lack - which is why it earned our TechRadar Recommends award when we reviewed it.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This heavily reduced Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD means this Asus is packing some serious gaming chops under the hood. This series of laptops often win our TechRadar Recommends awards thanks to their brilliant price and build quality.

Today's best Black Friday deals on award-winning laptops in the UK

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £249 at Argos

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar (awarding it our TechRadar Recommends award) so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,049 now £898.99 at Dell

Dell's answer to the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13 has long ranked among the best Windows laptops year after year, and this 12th-gen Intel i7-1250U model can still hold its own against Apple's best-selling ultraportable, especially with this discount at Dell right now. The latest model has won our TechRadar Recommends award.

MacBook Air (M1): was £949 now £797 at Amazon

This MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest thin and light laptop, but it's still amazing value - and it's a proud holder of our TechRadar Best in Class award.

MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was £1,14 9 now £1,029.97 at Amazon

Get our current pick for the best laptop in 2023, and recipient of our TechRadar Recommends award for £1,029.97, a decent price cut for the 13-inch model in Starlight colour scheme. With 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage, this is the base model, and it's a great thin and light laptop to work on.

Asus TUF F15: was £879.97 now £677.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop this Black Friday, the Asus TUF F15 is a sound pick. It's not the most powerful laptop on the market, but with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and Intel Core i5 processor it'll be able to handle the latest games at 1080p - and on the large 15.6-inch display, games look amazing. At this price, it's hard to beat. This model has earned our TechRadar Recommends award.

