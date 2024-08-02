This premium gaming keyboard from Logitech is now more affordable than ever

If you're looking to net a big saving on a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard, then the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is now £109 (was £219.99) at Amazon. This applies to the TKL version, and both White and Black colorways are on offer. Weirdly, however, the White variant gets a better discount than the Black in the US, whereas the opposite is true in the UK.

The brand's unassailable status as a premium vendor of gaming gear should instill confidence that you're getting a high quality, high performance board. Indeed, this is what we found to be the case, which is why it makes the cut in our guide for the best gaming keyboard.

Today's best Logitech G915 Lightspeed deal

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL: was £219.99 now £109 at Amazon

Logitech's reputation in the gaming peripheral space is among the very best, and the G915 Lightspeed is further testament to that fact. This wireless variant offers the same performance gamers crave as its wired sibling, but with added convenience. The UK deal applies to models with tactile keys only.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

The US deal isn't quite as good as its UK counterpart, but it's still a big saving. You'll also get to choose between three switch types for the Black variant, whereas only the tactile switches are available for either colorway in the UK.

Our Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed review highlighted the gaming keyboard's exceptional typing feel and stellar gaming credentials, thanks to its low profile mechanical switches and 1ms report rate. We were also impressed with its construction, sporting a sleek yet sturdy metal housing. Beware, though, that there's no wrist rest included.

The included software provides various customization options, letting you create macros and different profiles, as well as assign various shortcuts for system level functions. And of course, being a gaming peripheral, you also get RGB lighting to play around with. There is no full key-remapping, though.

It can also connect to devices via Bluetooth in addition to the Lightspeed wireless standard. You can play wired too, in order to charge without disrupting your sessions.

If you're in the market for a more general keyboard, then take a look at our guide for the best keyboards. And if you want to save even more, we've also wrangled the best budget keyboards as well.