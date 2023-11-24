This folding keyboard Black Friday deal is unmissable for iPad fans

This nifty little keyboard caught our eye because, of course, it folds up. Imagine that - you can take a full-size detachable keyboard wherever you go and it only gets better from there. This Plugable Foldable Bluetooth keyboard is 20% off, a $10 saving, and comes with a stand for an iPad or iPhone (or similar device). For these reasons, it's Black Friday deal gold.

When you need a full keyboard, it folds out to 11.5 inches and then back in when you don't. It's also got a USB-rechargeable battery, which charges up quickly and lasts for weeks, and perfectly ergonomic and precise scissor-switch keys. Its quality key design makes for a satisfying experience as it barely makes a noise and it's still spaced in way that makes for comfortable typing. All of that in a neat foldable package for $39.96 this Black Friday from Amazon (previously $49.95).

This keyboard will work with just about anything that can have a keyboard - including Apple devices, as well as compatibility modes for Android, Windows, and Linux. It's specifically designed to be used anywhere, any time, and connects through Bluetooth and USB.

Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard: $49.95 $39.96 at Amazon

With its tri-fold design, it expands to a full size 11.5-inch keyboard and includes a USB-rechargeable battery that can last for weeks on a full charge.

For $39.96, you get total connectivity with both Bluetooth and USB, unbeatable portability, a rechargeable battery that lasts for weeks on a full charge, and quality design for usability.

Plugable also includes a 2-year warranty with its products, along with Seattle-based email customer support.

