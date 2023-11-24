Razer's absolute best gaming keyboard is heavily discounted for Black Friday - don't miss this deal
Once again, Black Friday deals make overpriced tech actually worth buying
We're in the thick of Black Friday now, with sales in full swing at big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. There are so many Black Friday deals that it's hard to keep track of them all - especially when a lot of them aren't actually that great.
One that is great, however, is this discount on the single best gaming keyboard Razer has ever produced: the Huntsman V2 Analog, currently just $149.99 at Amazon US and £149 at Amazon UK.
In our Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review, we gave it a rare five stars, citing its incredible custom-actuation optical key switches, excellent build quality, and comfortable wrist rest. In fact, our only real criticism was that it was pretty damn expensive - but with these hefty discounts thanks to Black Friday, that concern has now happily evaporated.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Razer Huntsman V2 Analog deals in your region.
Save on the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog in the US and UK this Black Friday
Razer Huntsman V2 Analog: was
$249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
A truly stellar gaming keyboard with 'the most comfortable wrist rest we've ever used' (check out our review!), the Huntsman V2 Analog introduced the world to Razer's Analog Optical Switches, which offer an incredible degree of customization, including the ability to fine-tune the actuation point and input force of individual keys.
Razer Huntsman V2 Analog: was
£249.99 now £149 at Amazon
In our Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review, we gave it a coveted five-star score - thanks mostly to Razer's excellent Analog Optical Switches, which offer total customization control over how your keyboard feels to use. A super-comfy wrist rest and analog-style input (letting you sneak around in games as if you were using a controller) are the cherry on top.
The proprietary Razer Optical Analog Switches used in the Huntsman V2 Analog are something of a special breed - for starters, they use light beams to register actuation instead of electric circuits (like conventional mechanical and membrane keyboards), giving both faster input registration and a much longer lifespan.
But that's not all. These switches can be individually tweaked using Razer's software, letting you adjust the input force and actuation point of every single key to perfectly match your preferred feel when gaming or typing. It even supports fully analog input, meaning that keys can register a joystick-like level of partial input when not fully depressed - letting you move more slowly in a game as though you were using a controller, for example.
Needless to say, given the high retail price of this keyboard, it's a premium piece of hardware for those who take their PC gaming seriously. It's simply one of the best keyboards around, feels fantastic to use, and looks great as part of any desktop setup too - so don't miss this deal!
